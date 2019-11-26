National Deworming Day inaugurated

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: To de-worm the children and teenagers between the ages of 1-19 years, National Deworming Day was on Monday inaugurated at the office of Chief Medical Office Srinagar.

The function was attended by Assistant Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Nishat Adhami, Deputy CMO, Dr Nighat, Medical Superintendent JLNM hospital, Dr Zakir, Deputy MS JLNM, Dr Tabassum, District Health Officer, Srinagar, and other officials.

Under this program all the children and teenagers between the age group of 1-19 will be administered the deworming tablet at all Anganwadi centres and schools free of cost. Unregistered and out of school children will be dewormed at Anganwadis and those who miss this dose would be administered on 30th November.

The officials said that they have sufficient stock of the Albendazole tablets and right now the total stock of these tablets for six zones of Srinagar is 78,2392 whereas the estimated target beneficiaries as per census 2011 is 41,6291.