National conference on recent trends in mathematical sciences commences at SMVDU

KATRA: The 4th ‘National Conference on Recent Trends in Mathematical Sciences (NCRTMS 2019) inaugurated at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra on Friday.

The School of Mathematics is organizing this two days national conference in association with the International Academy of Physical Sciences (IAPS). During the inaugural session, Dr. Uday Pratap Singh, Head School of Mathematics and Convener of the conference delivered the welcome address and briefed about the School of Mathematics. Dr. Surender Singh, the coordinator of the conference briefed that the aim of this conference is to explore various fields of the Mathematical Sciences in the light of cross-disciplinary research. Prof. V. K. Bhat, Dean, Faculty of Sciences and Registrar SMVD University highlighted the importance of the Mathematics in interdisciplinary research. Prof. Chayan Kumar Mishra, Secretary IAPS and Head, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, U.P. highlighted the activities of IAPS. He mentioned that in the year 2019 IAPS is celebrating its Silver Jublee and organizing the conferences in all the States of India in association with various Universities.

The Chief Guest of the inaugural function, Padamshri Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor, SMVD University mentioned the contribution of the great ancient Mathematicians like Aryabhatta and Bhaskaracharya. The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Dr. Sandeep Sharma, Organizing Secretary of the conference.

The two days conference received the research papers from the faculty and research Scholars from various parts of the country.

Also, some eminent speakers from reputed State Universities, Central Universities and IITs have been invited to deliberate on various aspects of Mathematical Sciences.