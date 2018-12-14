National conference on ‘Recent Developments in Algebra & Analysis’ begins

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A two-day Fifth Annual National Conference in Mathematics on topic ‘Recent Developments in Algebra and Analysis’ organised by the Department of Mathematics, GGM Science College, Jammu commenced here on Thursday in the college premises.

The conference was organised in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, J&K Government.

On the occasion, Prof Anju Bhasin, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu was the Chief Guest while Prof Zahoor Ahmad Chatt, Director Colleges, Department of Higher Education presided over whereas Prof. M. Mursaleen, Department of Mathematics, Aligarh Muslim University was the Guest of Honour.

The inaugural session began with the welcome address presented by the Principal of the College, Dr. Satinder Singh who highlighted the importance of conducting such conferences for the overall development of the teaching faculty.

The Abstract Book of the Conference was also released by the Chief Guest.

Dr. Sunil Gupta, HoD, Mathematics, GGM Science College laid emphasis on the objective of the conference which was to bring about a healthy interaction amongst mathematicians from across the country.

On this occasion, Retired Professors of Mathematics of Higher Education were honoured for their invaluable service to the Department of Mathematics in the colleges.

Prof M. Mursaleen highlighted the importance of research especially in the field of Mathematics and encouraged scholars to pursue serious research.

Director Colleges, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Chat emphasized on the urgent need to change the mindset of the young generation regarding mathematics as a subject and said that the Maths teachers of the State needed to change their teaching methodology so that more and more students come forward to study the subject at higher levels.

Prof Anju Bhasin, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, spoke in much detail about the interdisciplinary nature of all sciences and emphasized the importance of pursuing research in both pure as well as applied fields.

Vote of thanks was presented by Prof Shally Gupta, from the Department of Mathematics. The programme was compered by Prof Geetanjali Rajput. The inaugural session was followed by technical sessions.