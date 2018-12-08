National conference on RDPSB begins

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: The two-day National Conference on Recent Development in Plant Stress Biology (RDPSB): Translating Laboratory Research to Human Welfare was inaugurated in Department of Botany, Central University of Jammu at Brig. Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

Prof. B.S. Bhau (HOD, Botany and Convenor) offered welcome and introductory address about the conference.

The Guest of Honour Dr Narendra Tuteja, Senior Scientist, ICGEB, New Delhi, offered emphasis on the significance and urgent need to study the impact of the subject in present day plant science. Another Guest of Honour Dr. S.D Jamwal (IGP, Jammu) also gave emphasis on the subject with recent advances in the area.

The VC (I/C) Prof Devanand address about the importance of the area and congratulated the organizing team for the conference.

The Chief Guest Prof Manoj K Dhar VC, University of Jammu in his address, gave emphasis on focus of various approaches that is very useful to tackle the impact of stress on plants and also offered his wishes for the success of conference. Besides, many dignitaries, invited speaker, delegates and participants from different parts of the country, were also present on this occasion. Among many, the key speakers of this conference are Prof B.C Tripathi JNU, New Delhi, Dr Praveen Verma NIPGR, New Delhi, Dr M.V Razam UDSC, New Delhi and Dr Saloni Mathur NIPGR, New Delhi.

The session was convened by Dr. Samantha Vaishnavi who also offered vote of thanks.