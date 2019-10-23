Nation First Trust organises Langar at DH Ramban

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: The ‘Nation First Trust’, a social organisation on Wednesday morning provided langar (free meal) to patients and attendants at District Hospital (DH) Ramban.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Mohd Saleem, Medical Superintendent (MS), District Hospital (DH), Ramban, Dr. JP Singh, Chairman, Nation First Trust, Neeraj Singh Chib, Dr. GI Manhas, Dr. Rakesh Kumar, besides other doctors, staff members and members of trust were seen distributing food to people.

Speaking on the occasion MS lauded the efforts of NFT in betterment of patients by providing blood and other helps. He also appreciated the new initiative taken by NFT to provide meal to patients once in a week.

ARTO said that teachings of all religions are similar they teach us about brotherhood. Religion unites every living being in this planet by imparting love, compassion and empathy among them, he added.

NFT being provided all possible helps including blood to patients in emergency besides langar at the DH Ramban once in a week. The service will continue for another year, Chairman NFT.