Nat Manch stages Dogri play Galat Rasta

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Nat Manch staged Dogri play ‘Galat Rasta’ under the ongoing Tuesday Series here at Shakti Nagar.

The play was written and directed by Tarun Sharma young theatre personality of the State.

Among those who performed in the play include Tarun Sharma, Chetan Salaria, Kavya Gupta and Suryansh Salaria.