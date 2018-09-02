Narulas—The First Step School gets clean chit

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The Chief Education Officer, Jammu, has revoked the order of suspension of recognition of Narulas-The First Step School.

The Chief Education Officer vide its order dated August 7, 2018, suspended the recognition granted to Narula’s The First Step Pre and Primary School, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu and the inquiry was initiated. The three-member inquiry committee submitted the detailed inquiry report on August 16, 2018 to the Chief Education Officer Jammu.

Based on inquiry report, the Chief Education Officer Jammu has revoked the order of suspension of recognition of the school on August 24, 2018. The school or its management has not been found guilty of any norms, rules or regulations by the inquiry committee and accordingly, the recognition of the school has been restored.