Narrow escape for MGCA in KCSC Cup

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Mayank Goswami Cricket Academy (MGCA) on Sunday had a narrow escape against KC Sports Club (KCSC)-C when they registered one-wicket win in the ongoing KCSC Cup Cricket Tournament, here.

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, KCSC-C made 126 runs losing all their wickets in 40 overs a side game. Rahul Tandon and Muneeb Munaf remained top scorers with 31 and 25 runs respectively. Siddharth Sahas Bhat contributed 17 runs.

For MGCA, Anmol Bhan clichéd four wickets, followed by three by Yudhamanyu Singh. Tahir Bhat took one wicket.

In reply, MGCA chased the target in 31 overs for the loss of nine wickets. Suryansh Raina, Paras Sharma and Surya contributed 26, 17 and 14 runs respectively. For KCSC-C, Sampark Gupta and Samarpit Raina took three wickets each while Ankush Gill bagged two.

Sampark Gupta was declared Man of the Match and awarded with gift voucher sponsored by Ramada Hotel.