Narrow escape for 80 tourists as boat catches fire

Amaravati: Over 80 tourists on a river cruise had a miraculous escape after fire broke out in the boat they were travelling en route to a tourist spot in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh today, police said.

A gas leak in the boat’s kitchen while tea was being prepared was said to have caused the fire, police said.

The passengers jumped to safety from the double-decker boat minutes before the fire engulfed it after the boat driver managed to steer the vessel close to a tiny island in the Godaviri river close to Veeravarapu Lanka, a passenger said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to East Godavari district collector Kartikeya Misra and directed him to ensure that the tourists were safely sent back home.

According to Durga Prasad, a passenger, the boat set off from Posammagudi village for the picturesque Papikondalu, a tourist spot, and breakfast was served around 9 am.

Passengers suddenly realised that smoke was coming out from the lower deck, he said.

The driver of the boat hurriedly brought it close to a tiny patch of island in the river enabling passengers to jump out to safety, he added.

The local people also came to the rescue of the passengers and helped them.

The boat was gutted in the incident.

“We were told that there was a gas leak in the boat’s kitchen when tea was being prepared. That caused the fire but luckily we escaped unhurt,” Durga Prasad and another passenger Surya Rao told television channels.

The passengers were taken to Devipatnam police station, where they were offered snacks.

Later, buses were arranged to send them back home, a police official said. (PTI)