Naropa Festival 2018 to be held from 16-20 September at Ladakh

Jammu/Ladakh: Naropa Festival, among the biggest and most prominent Buddhist festivals in the world will be held in Ladakh from 16-20th September 2018. Attracting tourists from India and abroad, the Naropa Festival will be celebrated throughout the month of September 2018, at Hemis Monastery, the seat of the Drukpa Order in Ladakh.

Naropa heralded the beginning of a rich tradition in Buddhist philosophy. His legacy and lessons traversed the Himalayas and shaped the identity and culture of many peoples and continues to have a lasting impact in the modern world. His life is upheld as an example of determination, perseverance and endurance. His teachings of the Six Yogas of Naropa are fundamental pillars of the Himalayan Buddhist tradition. His legacy of experiential learning and active compassion helped civilization flourish far beyond India and its neighbors.

The festival includes an elaborate ceremony where the Six Bone Ornaments of Saint Naropa along with a set of ancient precious relics will be unveiled. The program will also include the rare and epic display of the silk embroidered of Buddha Amitabha, a musical concert by Bollywood as well as local artists and cultural and traditional dance of Ladakh.

The grand opening of the festival is on September 16, 2018 and the festival will continue till September 20, 2018