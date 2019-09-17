Narcotic smuggler held with heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Police on Tuesday nabbed a narcotics smuggler and recovered 7 gm heroin from his possession.

As per the details, Katra Police apprehended one person namely Madan Lal, son of Maholi Ram, resident of village Kadmal, Tehsil Katra District Reasi from Kadmal and recovered 7 gm heroin (Chitta) from his possession.

On this the accused person was arrested and a case FIR No 211/2019 under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Katra and investigation started. The said person was already involved in case FIR no. 174/19 under section 8/20/21 NDPS Act of Police Station Katra and which is also under investigation. The arrest and recovery has been made by SHO Police Station Katra Inspr. Pardeep Gupta assisted by SI Suman Singh under the supervision of SDPO Katra Vivek Shekhar, ASP Katra Naresh Singh and SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir.