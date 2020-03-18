Narcotic peddler arrested, 17 rolls of Charas like substance seized

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: The Jammu and Kashmir police in its efforts against the menace of narcotics and drugs peddling have arrested a notorious narcotics peddler who was luring youth into this crime.

Additional SP Nowshera, Girdhari Lal Sharma said that an information was received by police that a young man identified as Majid Ghulam son of Ghulam Mohi Ud Din resident of Anayatpur Thalka is indulged in selling narcotics powder in local youth and is also trying to lure them into the crime.

Soon after the information, a team headed by Sub Divisional Police Officer Nowshera, Zakir Shaheen Mirza alongwith Station House Officer Nowshera Fareed Ahmed and assisted by Executive Magistrate Ist Class conducted raid at the suspected location and managed to nab the accused on the spot.

One weigh machine and seventeen rolls of Charas like substance having around 300 grams of Charas like powder was seized from the spot and accused was arrested.

A case in FIR 40/2020 under sections 8/20/22 NDPS Act have been registered in police station Nowshera.

Police appealed people to come forward in this fight against drugs and narcotics peddling and to share information of people involved in the crime with identity of the people sharing information shall be kept secret.