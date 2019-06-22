Narco smugglers’ nexus unearthed; 2 nabbed with 13 kg heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Friday with eight kg of heroin-like substance smuggled from Pakistan in Udhampur district, police said.

This came a day after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 5 kg of heroin from a forward area near the Suchetgarh Border Observation Post in a joint operation with BSF.

Giving details, Rajiv Pandey, SSP Udhampur said that during intervening night of June 20-21 2019, a police party of Police Station Udhampur led by Insp. Vijay Singh Choudhary, SHO under the supervision of Rohit Chadgal, DySP Hqrs. Udhampur and Rajinder Singh Katoch Addl.SP Udhampur laid a Naka near Jakhani Chowk, NH, Udhampur for checking of vehicles. During Naka checking, police party stopped one Tata Sumo (JK03A-6015) for thorough search and recovered 8 kg of heroin (Chitta) from the possession of two narcotic smugglers who were arrested on the spot. The duo was identified as Siraj Ahmed, son of Gul Mohd and Javed Ahmed, son of Ab. Kabir Shah, both residents of Qazikund, District Kulgam.

The said narcotic consignment along with the involved vehicle was seized. In this connection, a case vide FIR no.290/2019 under sections 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered in Police Station Udhampur.

SSP further said that police is working on establishing forward and backward links, so that all those involved in this illegal trade could be booked under law.

The SSP said during interrogation, the accused revealed that they were in contact with their cross-border supplier and were getting directions about further delivery of consignment from there.

On Thursday morning, the joint team of DRI and the BSF combed the forward area near the Suchetgarh Border Observation Post and found 5 kg of heroin in plastic pouches of 1 kg each concealed in thickets very close to the international border, an official release said on Friday.

It said the DRI and BSF had jointly developed intelligence that drug smugglers from Pakistan had hatched a conspiracy to enter the Indian side of border in Jammu area taking advantage of darkness and wild vegetation and to conceal the heroin in thickets and bushes to be revealed by drug syndicates on Indian side.