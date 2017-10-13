Narco smuggler held with heroin, poppy straw, sharp-edged weapons at Jammu

Police personnel along with arrested narco smuggler at Jammu.
STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police on Friday arrested one narco smuggler and recovered 13 grams heroin, 6 Kg poppy straw and sharp-edged weapons (one Khukhri and one Toka) from his possession.
According to report, Gandhi Nagar Police during a Naka near Shastri Nagar Chowk, intercepted one Scorpio car bearing registration No JK02BK-2975.
During search of the vehicle, police recovered 13 grams heroin, 6 Kg poppy straw and sharp-edged weapons (one Khukhri and one Toka) from the possession of driver.
In this regard, a case FIR No 181/2017 under relevant sections was registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar and further investigation of the case is going on.
The arrest and recovery was made by the team headed by SHO Gandhi Nagar, DySP (Prob), Dr Sunniya Wani under the supervision of SDPO City South, Rafiq Manhas and SP City South, Sandeep Choudhary.
