Narco smuggler detained with Charas

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Police on Sunday arrested drug smuggler who was smuggling the 29 rolls (Challis) of alleged narcotics powder in a vehicle coming from Srinagar to Rajouri via Mughal road in Dera Ki Gali area this evening . Reports said that a team of security forces comprising of special operation group of police, army from Thanamandi based 38 RR and officials from Thanamandi Police Station headed by SHO Thanamandi Javed Malik was on routine vehicle checking duty on Surankote Thanamandi road at Dehra Ki Gali when a tempo traveller bearing registration number JK12 2138 coming from Srinagar to Rajouri via Mughal road was signalled to stop for frisking.

Driver of the vehicle initially tried to evade the frisking by moving here and there but was intercepted and vehicle was put to thorough frisking during which 29 rolls (Challis) of alleged narcotics powder, suspected to be Charas, was recovered and seized. Driver identified as Nasar Shah son of Qadoos Shah resident of Rajdhani Manjakote was arrested on the spot. The vehicle has also been seized from the spot. A case FIR No 111/2019 under sections 8/20/60 NDPS act has been registered in the police station Thanamandi and further investigation is going on.