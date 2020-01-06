Narco-smuggler arrested with nearly 10 Kg Charas

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Police on Monday nabbed a narco smuggler and recovered 9 Kgs and 550 grams from the vehicle he was driving.

As per the details, on the directions of SSP Ramban Anita Sharma, a police party led by SHO Batote Insp Niaz-ul-Hasan under supervision of DySP HQ RambanAsgar Ali Malik under close supervision of Adll SP Sanjay Parihar conducted surprise checking of vehicles at Captain More near Champa, Batote. During checking and frisking a tanker (JK02CG/8505) which was on its way from Kashmir was signalled to stop for checking. On thorough search of the said vehicle, police recovered a gunny bag filled with Charas (Cannabis) like substances weighing approximately around 09 Kgs and 550grams from the back side of driver’s seat which he had kept concealed.

On questioning the Narco- Smuggler disclosed his identity as Yashpal Singh, son of Shiv Ram, resident of Manthal,TikriUdhmpur and was taken into custody.

A case vide FIR NO 02/20 under section 8/20 of NDPS Act was registered against the accused person at Police Station Batote.