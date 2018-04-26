Narayana Superspecialty Hospital launches PET CT Scan services

Share Share 0 Share 0

KATRA: On completion of two years of its operations, SMVD Narayana Superspecialty Hospital launched the first and the only PET CT Scan facility of Jammu Region.

Governor and Chairman, Shrine Board, N.N Vohra, dedicated service to the people of J&K in presence of Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health.

The introduction of PET CT not only makes the cancer services at the hospital comprehensive and complete but also is a boon to the healthcare facility in the State of J&K, Devi Shetty told reporters.

Followed by inauguration of PET CT, N.N Vohra also honoured three eminent doctors of the State of J&K with Life Time Achievement award in a ceremonial function.

The awards were given in recognition of dedicated services rendered by them to the benefit of people of J&K. The awardees included Dr. N.S Pathania, Founder Principal of GMC Jammu, Dr. Smanla T. Phuntsog, first Medical graduate and first MS from Ladakh Region and Dr. Girija Dhar renowned Gynaecologist and social worker from Kashmir Region.

The function held in the Maitrika Auditorium of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Auditorium; was part of the various activities undertaken by the Hospital to commemorate its 2nd anniversary.

Besides Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty and B.B Vyas Chief Secretary, Dr. S.S Bloeria, H.L Maini, Justice (Retired) Permod Kohli, Members of the Shrine Board, the function was attended by a large number of distinguished guests.

Dr. Devi Shetty besides terming the infrastructure of this Hospital as one of the best in India, expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the hospital in a short span of time.

In his address, N.N Vohra informed the gathering about the vision of the Shrine Board in creating a hospital of this magnitude and about the paradigm shift of converting the initially conceived cancer Hospital to a Superspecialty Hospital in the due course. He also stated that even while other healthcare players were ready to associate with the Shrine Board, the Board eventually decided to choose Narayana as its partner to operate the hospital.

“We want to continue to offer the best quality of care to patients in this region for high-end Superspecialty services. Our clinical teams are highly qualified with rich experiences in their field and we hope more patients can benefit from a safe and caring environment at our hospital” said Dr. (Brig.) Man Mohan Harjai, Chief Administrator Officer, SMVD Narayana Superspecialty Hospital.