Narayana Hospital treats 150 cancer patients

KATRA: Under the flagship of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (SMVDNSH), the Department of Radiation Oncology led by Dr. Vikas Roshan treated more than 150 patients using the latest linear accelerator with newer innovative techniques in the treatment of cancer.

Speaking on the advancements in the treatment of cancer, Dr. Man Mohan Harjai, Chief Administrative Officer – SMVDNSH said, “An effective cure for all types of cancer could be just five to 10 years away and advances in genetics meant doctors would soon be able to prescribe drugs specifically targeted at each individual’s cancer”. The hospital provides comprehensive cancer care where every patient’s case is discussed in detail by a multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors in the tumour board meetings to ensure patients get best possible treatment. The Department of Oncology at SMNDNSH comprises of Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology and Medical Oncology.

“We are able to provide prevision radiotherapy at an affordable cost in the whole of north India without compromising on the quality of care given to patients”, said Dr. Vikas Roshan, Consultant Radiation Oncologist. “We have facilities to treat patients with next generation drugs such as targeted therapy, vaccination as well as hormonal therapy”, confirmed Dr. Mohmed Hussain Mir, Consultant Medical Oncologist at SMVDNSH.