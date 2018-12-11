Narayana Hospital conducts medical check-up camp

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: A medical check-up camp was organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Hospital Katra at Pir Panchal Hospital Surankot, district Poonch on Monday in which more than 500 patients were checked by Dr Manoj Gupta (Senior Consultant) abdominal diseases and Dr Manish Kumar Varshney (Senior Consultant) Orthopedics, Joint replacement and Spine. Dr Amanpreet Singh, Managing Director of Pir Panchal Hospital Surankot told that inspite of bad weather condition there was heavy rush of patient to avail benefit of this medical check-up camp. He said that he has requested Narayana Hospital authorities to continue this type of support of this rural areas.