Narayan Sewa Sansthan to organise diagnostic camp today

JAMMU: Narayan Sewa Sansthan Udaipur is organising free diagnostic camp at Mahajan Hall, Jammu on December 8, 2018 from 10:00 AM onwards for polio affected and those born with limb deformity.

Mayor of Jammu, Chander Mohan Gupta has consented to be the Chief Guest who will also inaugurate the camp.

After screening, required treatment to patients including operation-cum-rehabilitation training will be provided.

Entire expenses are to be borne by Narayan Sewa Sansthan Udaipur.

“Similar camp was held on May 27, 2017 at Jammu whereby 59 effected patients were examined. A total of 18 patients were selected for operation, out of which 15 patients reported and they have been rehabilated after successful operation,” Sansthan members said in a press conference here on Friday.

They said medical camp will be followed by get together cum talent show on December 9, 2018 at same location from 11:00 AM onwards.

