Naqvi to preside over convocation of pvt management college

New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will confer postgraduate diplomas at the convocation of a private management college here on February 28, according of the institute’s officials.
“Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address,” said O P Khanduja, executive director, Apeejay School of Management.
At the convocation ceremony, 315 graduating students will receive postgraduate diplomas. Besides, 11 students will receive medals for their outstanding academic performance, the officials said. (PTI)
