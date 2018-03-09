Naqvi releases Darakhshan’s poetry collection

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday released Dr Darakhshan Andrabi’s Kashmiri poetry collection at a function held here.

Andrabi’s latest poetry collection in Kashmiri ‘Lonche Gandith Tchai’ (Pallu Mein Bandhi Chchaya) was released in the presence of Secretary of the Ministry, Jaane Aalam, Secretary Central Waqf Board, B.M Jamaal and Chairman of Central Haj Committee, Choudhay Mehboob Ali Kaisar.

“It is great to see a politician singing songs of love and nature Dr Darakhshan in addition to her very creative politics has continuously used literature as her tool to connect to people. I congratulate Darakhshan for State Award in Literature announced recently,” said Naqvi.

This is the ninth publication of Dr Andrabi. She writes in Urdu in addition to Kashmiri.

Dr Andrabi said that she humbly dedicates this book to all Kashmiri-speaking poetry lovers. She also said that some translations of her Kashmiri writings will soon be released.