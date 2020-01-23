Naqvi in Lal Chowk, meets traders

Union Ministers carry forward outreach campaign across J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: As part of the Centre’s outreach campaign, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday visited city center Lal Chowk and interacted with traders there.

He was accompanied by Advisor to Lt Governor Farooq Khan and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary.

The Union Minister interacted with shopkeepers and asked them about issues, if any, in smooth conduct of their business.

Earlier, various delegations called on the Union Minister and apprised him about their demands.

The Minister assured them that all their genuine demands will be addressed at earliest.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home said that development of J&K is priority for the central government. Addressing a large public gathering at Sheikhpora Budgam, the Minister, who was on a visit to Budgam in connection with the Government’s public outreach programme, said that the socio-economic development of J&K is the focal point of the union government.

He said that special focus shall be given on industrialization in the newly carved Union Territory to open up new employment generation avenues for the local youth.

Stressing on the empowerment of people at grassroot level, the Minister said that now funds are at the disposal of Panchayat members and PRIs functionaries to empower them financially.

During his visit, the Minister e-inaugurated Girls Hostel Budgam, Hostel for Doctors at District Hospital and laid foundation stone for MGNREGA works. Various delegations including BDC Chairmen, Ring Road delegation, Contractual Teachers Association, Auqaf Committee Ompora, Ichgam and Gurduwara Prabandhak Committee met the Minister and raised their demands with him.

Continuing the massive outreach programmer, Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy visited Ganderbal and assured people that development, peace and economic prosperity would soon change fortunes of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was flanked by Advisor to Lt. Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Principal Secretary Home Affairs, Shaleen Kabra.

While addressing a gathering, Reddy said that the agenda to visit the place is to meet people, listen to their issues and come up with a developmental plan in all spheres.

The Minister distributed pension cards among the widows and downtrodden under Prime Minister’s Pension Yojana.

He said that the Union government has come up with the concept of Golden Card through which deserving segments of the society can afford the treatment of upto Rs 5 lakh. He said so far 3.5 lakh families have received this card in J&K.

The Minister later e-inaugurated multiple developmental projects in the district, with a total estimated cost of Rs 20.39 crores, which includes construction of multipurpose hall at Government Degree College, construction of mini pavilion block at sports stadium, construction of 100 bedded girls hostel, development of Nininara Island in the Manasbal Lake.

He also laid foundation stone for the construction of two lane byepass road from Ganderbal to Duderhama upto district head office complex, which he said was a long pending demand of people and will serve as a byepass to Kheerbawani temple. He said that road connectivity is imperative for growth and development of an area and the Centre is pushing hard towards it.

In a related development, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat e-inaugurated 42 Water Supply Schemes (WSS) completed at an estimated cost of Rs 73.86 crore.

The WSS will cater to 2.32 lakh people and provide drinking water to 46400 functional household tap connections (FHTC) of six districts of JK which include Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag, Poonch, Kathua and Jammu.

Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir B. V. R. Subrahmanyam and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The Minister reviewed overall functioning of the department and deliberated on the strategy for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and centrally sponsored Schemes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Commissioner Secretary, PHE& I&FC Ajit Kumar Sahu, briefed that the department is working hard to connect each and every household of JK with FHTC by December 2021 against the national target of 2024. For this, a three phased strategy has been devised to achieve objectives under this initiative with Phase I aimed for completion by June 2020.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated CFC, renovated pond, roads under PMGSY, compound walls, class room, ground and shelter shed for border migrants through electronic mode in Barnoti and Hiranagar blocks.

In Chak Chattakan, Ramban, Samba, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary laid foundation stone of the Jal Jeevan Mission, improvement and augmentation of WSS Balotra Chak.

On the occasion District Development Commissioner, Samba Rohit Khajuria, Director Command Area Development, Smita Sethi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Vikas Gupta besides other District and sectoral Officers, BDC chairman, Sarpanches, Panches and locals in large number were also present.

Beneficiaries under State Marriage Assistance Scheme were also distributed sanctioned letters by the social welfare department through the Minister.

Speaking to the gathering the Minister informed that Government of India has launched number of farmer benefit schemes including strengthening of National Agriculture Market (E-NAM), Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY), consolidating Agri-business and logistics, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mann Dhann Yojana(PM-KMDY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi(PM-KISAN), Construction of Cold Storage, and others. He further said that the government is duty bound to provide all necessary assistance to farmers of our country in order to double their income.

He said that under PM-KISAN farmers are getting 6000 per year as minimum income support and under PM-KMDY farmers are getting 3000 per month as Old Age pension from the govt after voluntarily contribution and these step will address the issues of social security and sustenance among the farmers. He said that the Cabinet has also approved extension by three years and revision of PM’s Development Package for Horticulture in UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

As part of Union Government’s Public Outreach Programme, Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao conducted a public outreach camp at Nowshera, Rajouri.

Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, public representatives and officers were also present during the programme.

The outreach programme witnessed overwhelming participation of BDC Chairpersons, Sarpanchs, Panchs and general public hailing from different areas, particularly the border areas of the subdivision.

The Minister also dedicated Community facilitation Centre (CFC) to the Public of Chalk Jarallian, a building to BDC Chairperson Nowshera so that he can establish his office and laid foundation stone of 100 mtrs Motorable Bridge over Nowshera Tawi at Lamberi.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera presented a detailed account of various developmental activities and welfare schemes being carried out by different departments in the area.

The Minister also paid a visit to the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Nowshera and inspected the classroom, ICT laboratory and School library. He also interacted with staff members and asked the Director School Education Jammy to keep provision of Library even after the School hours. The Director School Education, Anuradha Gupta informed that the Department of School Education is planning to open Reading rooms in schools.

The Minister also interacted with number of public deputations at PWD Dak Bunglow Nowshera. During the interaction with the public Deputations the Minister assured that their issue will be resolved at the earliest.