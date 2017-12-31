Nanda for boosting farming productivity

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Minister of State for Finance and Planning Ajay Nanda said that farmers should remain abreast with latest technology and learn innovative farming practices from other areas to increase their produces.

The minister was addressing a function organised by Agriculture Department at Reasi before flagging off farmer exposure tour to Tanda.

The minister said that government is focusing on farming and other agriculture sectors by introducing new schemes and programmes so that farmers and fruit growers can also reap extra benefits. The minister also said that the government is committed towards streamlining and development of nurseries of various types of fruits keeping in view the topography of the areas so that fruit growers can also fetch enhanced income.