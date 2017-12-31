Nanda for boosting farming productivity

STATE TIMES NEWS
REASI: Minister of State for Finance and Planning Ajay Nanda said that farmers should remain abreast with latest technology and learn innovative farming practices from other areas to increase their produces.
The minister was addressing a function organised by Agriculture Department at Reasi before flagging off farmer exposure tour to Tanda.
The minister said that government is focusing on farming and other agriculture sectors by introducing new schemes and programmes so that farmers and fruit growers can also reap extra benefits. The minister also said that the government is committed towards streamlining and development of nurseries of various types of fruits keeping in view the topography of the areas so that fruit growers can also fetch enhanced income.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
You will always be a son to me Salman: Dharmendra
I&B ministry dealt with several controversial issues in 2017
Free online meditation master-classes by Daaji
Plastic in road
I’m content even without being in a relationship: Barrymore
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper