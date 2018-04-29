Nanda conducts public, Karyakarta Darbar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister of State for Finance and Planning and MLA Reasi, Ajay Nanda on Saturday conducted public and Karyakarta Darbar for the public as well as BJP activists to address their problems at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar.

Nanda said that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government at Centre as well BJP-PDP Government in the State is committed to the welfare of public in all spheres.

Many deputations met the minister for the redressal of their personal as well as public problems.

Important issues highlighted by the visiting deputations include drinking water supply, flood management, revenue related problems and other developmental issues in their respective areas.

He addressed many of the problems by telephonically talking to the authorities and issued written instructions for others.

The whole programme was coordinated by State Secretary and State In-charge Election Related Matters, Rajinder Sharma and Additional Office Secretary Suresh Sharma.