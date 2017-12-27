Nana Patekar at BSF hqs in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bollywood actor Nana Patekar visited the Border Security Force (BSF) campus at Paloura here and expressed his heartfelt respect and regards for the jawans for their round-the-clock service to the nation. The actor also met students and teachers of the BSF school at the campus and took responsibility of two children for higher studies in the field of art, a BSF spokesman said.

Welcoming Patekar, Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, Ram Awtar said such visits raised the morale of the troops.

He thanked the actor for recognizing the immeasurable service rendered by world largest border guarding force.

“Nana expressed his heartfelt respect and regards for all bordermen who are 24×7 in the service to the nation. He was amazed to see the zeal and warmth of the bordermen,” the spokesman said.

Patekar lauded the force’s outstanding contribution to the security of the country, he said.

The presence of the actor at the campus came as a big surprise to the students and teachers of the BSF school, the spokesman said adding the students were extremely happy after talking to the filmstar who gave his voice to ‘ Sher Khan’ in the popular serial ‘Jungle Book’.

Patekar, who is also known for a simple life style, generous donations to charities, drought relief activities and helping indebted farmers, after realising the aptitude, interest and capabilities of two students – Manik Bilouria and Reetika Sharma – undertook responsibilities of their higher studies in the field of art, the spokesman said.

He also expressed interest in being their local guardian at Pune, the spokesman added.