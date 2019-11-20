Namgyal takes up airfare, air services issues with Puri

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday called on the Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep S Puri to apprise him of serious issues pertaining to air-fares and Airlines services in Ladakh, in New Delhi.

Namgyal stressed upon the need to have a check and control on the exorbitant airfares charged by airline companies for providing services in Leh. He further highlighted that during peak summer seasons, airline companies like Go Air, Spice Jet, Vistara and Air India operate frequent flights everyday considering good commercial viability. But in winters, these airlines curtail their services due to harsh weather vagaries resulting in exorbitant airfares, thereby adding to sufferings of local people, he added.

Namgyal requested the Minister to ensure increase in flight frequency in winters also, just as in summer months besides inviting other airlines to operate in the area.

Namgyal further requested for making necessary measures for holding night landing in Leh, successfully experimented by Indian Army, to increase flight frequency in the region and urged to install ILS immediately at KBR Airport, Leh.

Other demands highlighted on the occasion included need of ATF for civil airlines in Leh, expansion of Kargil airport and operation of civil airlines, construction of airport at Padum-Zanskar, operation of civil airlines at Thoise in Nubra and inclusion of Mudh Airport under UDAN. Keeping in view the seriousness and urgency of highlighted issues, MP Ladakh requested the Minister for his personal intervention in the matter for early action.