Namgyal meets Secretary DoT, raises telecom issues of Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) of Ladakh Constituency, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called on Anshu Prakash, Chairman Digital Communication Commission and Secretary (T) and Anushli Arya, the Administrator, Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) and discussed issues of telecommunications of Ladakh including breakdown of BSNL network in Zanskar, Nubra and other parts of Union Territory of Ladakh.

MP Ladakh also highlighted the various problems being faced by citizens of Ladakh due to poor service and lack of attention of concerned authorities of Telecom Department.

During the meeting the Secretary of DoT and Administrator USOF assured that all remote villages in Union Territory of Ladakh will be covered with telephone connectivity by installation of mobile towers till year ending and remote areas which remain completely disconnected will be provided satellite phone connectivity.

The Chairman, DCC and Secretary (T) has issued on spot direction to the Chief Managing Director (CMD) BSNL to look into the issues being faced by people of Zanskar, Nubra and other parts of Ladakh besides restoring connectivity at the earliest possible.