Namgyal calls on Gadkari, stresses for early construction of Zojila tunnel

NEW DELHI: The Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called on Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways and submitted a memorandum seeking early construction of Zojila tunnel and Kargil-Padum road.

Namgyal, in his official memorandum, expressed various problems of Ladakh region especially road-connectivity, which remains cut-off from rest of the world for six-seven months every year due to heavy snow fall and closure of Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh highways.

To overcome the problem, the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has left no stone unturned to realise Zojila tunnel into a reality but due to repeated problems in awarding tenders, the project is still lingering on in midway, even after laying of its foundation stone by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in Leh.

Namgyal sought personal intervention of the Union Minister in the matter, so that the project can be executed at the earliest.

The Member Parliament appealed to the Union Minister to engage local workers in construction works, so that they can be benefited. He further requested for granting minor parts of the contract to local contractors in a phased manner.

During the discussion, the Union Minister issued directions to the concerned officials to monitor and speed-up ongoing process on daily basis and keep updating him.