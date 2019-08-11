Namaz timings for Eid-ul-Azha notified

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As per Administrator Auqaf Islamia Jammu, the Namaz timings for Eid-Ul-Azha at various Eidgahs and Masjid Shariefs of Jammu district have been issued on Saturday.

As per the schedule, the Namaz will be performed at Ali- Mian Masjid Bathandi Jammu at 6:15 AM, Madina Masjid Bathandi Jammu at 7:00 AM, Eid Gah Malik Market Jammu at 7:30 AM, Makkah Masjid Bathandi Jammu at 7:30 AM, Jamia Masjid Gandhi Nagar Jammu at 7:45 AM, Main Eidgah, Jammu at 8:00 AM, Eidgah Sidhra Jammu at 8:00 AM, Eidgah Digiana Jammu at 8:00 AM, Eidgah Narwal Bala Jammu at 8 AM, Jamia Masjid Haiderpura Janipur Jammu at 8:00 AM, Karbala Complex, Jammu at 8:00 AM, Bathandi Morh Jammu at 8:00 AM, Eidgah Pull Tawi Jammu at 8:30 AM, Jamia Masjid Lakhdata Bazar Jammu at 8:30 AM, Eidgah Rehari Sarwal Jammu at 8:30 AM, Jamia Masjid Toph Sherkhanian at 8:30 AM, Eidgah Janipur Jammu at 8:30 AM, Jamia Masjid Talab Khatikan Jammu at 9:00 AM and Jamia Masjid Umar Railway Station Jammu at 9:00 AM.

All the Namazis have been requested to reach their respective Eidgahs/Masjid Shariefs well in advance to avoid any inconvenience. Besides, general public has been advised not to bring with them Mobile Phones, lighters, Cigarettes and other Tobacco products etc, for security reason.

In case of bad weather/rain, the Eid Namaz shall be offered in respective Jamia Masjids of the area and the Namaz timings shall be announced by the concerned Masjid Committee.