Naina Devi in Himachal receives 360 mm rain

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the meteorological department said.
Naina Devi in Bilaspur district recorded 360 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state during the period, it said.
Weather is improving in the northern parts of the state. However light to moderate rainfall is very likely to continue in southern parts, including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kinnaur, Bilaspur and Kullu, the Met office added. (PTI)
