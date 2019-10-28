Naik visits Yol military cantonment, reviews operational preparedness

Jammu: Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik visited the Yol military cantonment in Himachal Pradesh to review the operational preparedness in the region, a defence spokesman said here on Monday.

The minister also interacted with Army personnel during his visit on Sunday.

Naik was briefed by the General officer Commanding Lt Gen J S Nain on the security environment, operational preparedness and upgradation of security infrastructure.

Naik said he was confident about the preparedness of the Indian Army to meet any conventional and unconventional threats. (PTI)