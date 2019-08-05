Naik terms govt’s move on Art 370 as ‘historic and bold’

Panaji: Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Monday described the Centre’s move on Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, as a “historic and bold decision”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, moved a resolution that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to the northern state.

Reacting to the government’s move, Naik, who is the Lok Sabha member from North Goa, in a tweet said, “Historic and bold decision by Union Home Minister @AmitShah moves resolution #RajyaSabha to revoke #Article370…#BharatEkHai.”

The government on Monday moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.

Making the announcement in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said the Union Territory of Ladakh will have no legislature like Chandigarh while the other UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry. (PTI)