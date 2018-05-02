Naib Tehsildar paper ‘leak’; FIR lodged against complainant for rumour mongering

Share Share 0 Share 0

MUHAMMAD MUKARRAM

SRINAGAR: Crying hoarse over alleged paper leak during the recently held examination for NaibTehsildar posts, being conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) turned out to be hoax, landing the complainant in police net.

A candidate from North Kashmir’s Baramulla district alleged that he was already having Naib Tehsildar paper against the promise of paying a hefty amount. The revelations in the form of a video were gone viral, forcing the Board and Police to investigate the matter.

The aspirant in the three-minute video is reported to have stated that before examination of Naib Tehsildar, two unknown persons approached him near the examination center and handed over a paper, which was scheduled to be held at 1:30 PM on April 29.

“My center was at Baramulla Public School and when I reached near the examination center, I went to park close to exam center and there were other aspirants too in the park. Two unknown persons approached me. One of those enquired about the exam and later asked me to close my note book. He asked me that if they will provide me the paper, can I give them money. I told him I have no problem,” the aspirant alleged in the video.

“They asked me if they will give me some questions, how much I will pay to them. I told them that I can arrange only Rs 1 lakh which they agreed and took my residence proof and other documents also including phone number. When I entered the examination hall and saw the paper, I was shocked to see all the questions being same which they (persons) had given me,” he alleged adding that next day late in the evening, they reached his home and asked for money.

“I told them that I could not arrange the money in a short period of time, I pleaded before them to give me some time to arrange the money. They threatened me and said that they can kill me which forced me to come on record so that everybody knows what had happened to me”, he said.

However, Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board, Simrandeep Singh told STATE TIMES, “We have located the boy and asked him to send written complaint on our official email ID. If the allegation will prove correct then we will take decision accordingly and we have already asked the DIG North Kashmir and SSP Baramulla to look into the matter.”

“A written complaint was submitted by Chairman SSRB to the effect that a video is in circulation on social media wherein one Mudasir Ahmad Teli, resident of Shrakwara, Kreeri, Baramulla has claimed that the question paper of Naib Tehsildar examination conducted by J&K SSRB had been leaked. Thereafter, Police took the cognisance of the matter”, police said in a statement.

The statement reads, “During verification of the matter the person was called up on phone by police but his mobile was switched off. Thereafter a police party was sent to his home and he was asked to accompany the police party to Police Station Kreeri.”

Police official said that he was asked to submit any proof to substantiate his claim which he failed to do. During investigation into the matter his claim was found baseless and not based on facts, police said.

The assertion that some unknown people had approached him with question paper was found to be untrue. He confessed to have committed mistake for the sake of publicity.

Based on the preliminary investigation conducted into the matter, a case vide FIR No 27/2018 has been lodged against the individual in Police Station Kreeri for rumour mongering and defamation.