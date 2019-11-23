Nagrota United wins 4-0 in football

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Nagrota United defeated Young Sports 4-0 in the ongoing Division-B Football League Football Tournament organised by DFA Jammu at GGM Science College ground, here on Friday. Kapil (11th), Arvind (33rd), Keshav (38th) and Mohit (40th) minutes were the scorers for Nagrota United.

In the second scheduled match, Vijay Hero awarded walkover after Nav Bharat Club failed to report the venue.

Today’s match was officiated by the technical panel including Ajay Singh, Neetika, Aman, Rashav, Dheeraj Meenia, Rahul Ghai, Rocky and Dil Bahadur.

Among those who witnessed today’s match include Narinder Gupta (Chairman Adhoc Committee DFA Jammu), Yusuf Don (Organising Secretary), Rajesh Sumbria (State Selector), Mohan Lal, Bharat Bhushan (Joint Secretary), Rattan Lal, Harbans Lal, Amarjeet Singh, Ranjeet Rathore, Mohinder Kalsi, Mudasar Ahmed and Vijay Kumar.

FIXTURE: Pallanwala FC to meet Young Himalayan at 2:30 PM while Sky Hawk to take on State Sports Club at 3:30 PM tomorrow.