Nagar Kirtans taken out at Nowshera, Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: A vishal Nagar Kirtan was taken out in Nowshera town on Tuesday in connection with the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji in which thousands of devotees from all walks of life including those from extreme border areas participated with great enthusiasm and religious fervor. The Holy Guru Granth Sahib was kept in a well decorated vehicle led by traditionally attired Panj Piyaras. Teams of Sewadars were cleaning the path through which the holy Guru Granth Sahib was carried after sprinkling water. Gurbani Kirtan was recited by the Raagi Jatha and Dhadi Jathas. Number of welcome gates were erected enroute where Sangat was served with hot milk, tea and eatables. President District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Bhopinder Singh Tiger also spoke on the occasion describing the life history of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the sacrifices of Guru’s family.

The Gatka party of Janbaz Khalsa of Jammu exhibited the traditional martial art of ‘Gatka’ The Nagar Kirtan after passing through the main bazaar, Bus Stand, Jhangar Chowk culminated back in the Gurdwara Chhati Pathshahi.

Meanwhile an impressive Nagar Kirtan was organised in Poonch in connection with the Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh by Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, under the auspicious blessings of Guru Granth Sahib ji.

The Nagar Kirtan started from Gurdwara Singh Sabha and passed through Qila bazar,Bus Stand Nakha Wali Road, Parade Bazar and culminated in Gurdwara Singh Sabha .

Thousands of Sangat participated in Nagar Kirtan .Different organisations Sikh Students Federation ,Missionary College, Istri Satsang participated with their sangat . A number of Hindu and Muslim brothers also participated showing true brotherhood and love.

Martial art the traditional warfare of Khalsa, Gatka was displayed throughout the way by Sikh youths .Main programme was held in sports stadium where Preachers threw light on life history of Guru Gobind Singh. Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav ,additional SP and other officers from Police and Civil also Participated .Prominent among others who participated include Rajinder Singh Secretary, Harcharan Singh Khalsa Sikh Students Federation leader, Jagjeet Singh Bunty P Poonch, Onkar Singh President Purani Poonch ,Mohan Singh President Khalsa Chowk, Manmohan Singh, Raagi Jatha of Harcharan Singh ,Sartaj Singh , Harbans Singh Ex Sarpanch ,Bhopinder Singh Sarpanch Degwar ,Amar Singh Josh ,SN Khajuria ,Taj Mir,Randhir Singh Dheera and Members Sanatan Dharam Sabha . President Parbandhak committee thanked the Sangat and administration for Cooperation.