Nagar Kirtan taken out

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A large number of Sikh Sangat of Udhampur took out an impressive traditional Nagar Kirtan in Udhampur city in view of upcoming 550th Parkash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. During Nagar Kirtan youths of the community exhibited martial arts also.

Nagar Kirtan passed from Main Bazaar and streets of the town and later culminated back to Shree Gurudawara Sahib. In Nagar Kirtan, Panch Piyare of Guru were fully decorated in traditional attire, while youths showed their martial art skills and swordsmanship. Sangat was reciting Bhajan and Kirtan and were also distributing Prashad among the pubic. All Gurdwaras were fully illuminated and well decorated in the city and outskirts also.

NOWSHERA: A Vishal Nagar Kirtan was taken out today at Nowshera ahead of celebration of 550th Prakash Utsav of Ist Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji which falls on 23rd November, 2018. The programme was organised under the supervision of President District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Rajouri, Bhopinder Singh Tiger.

The Holy Guru Granth Sahib was kept in a constructed superstructure of the vehicle where Religious Priest was in attendance. The vehicle was led by Panj Pyaras traditionally attired and the road being treaded was swept and washed by the Sewadars. The martial art (Gatka ) presented by the youths surprised the viewers and Sangat.

The Nagar Kirtan which started from Gurdwara Chhati Patshahi Nowshera culminated back at the same Gurdwara after taking a round of the town.