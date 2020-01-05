Nagar Kirtan taken out in Simbal Camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To commemorate Gurpurab of Guru Gobind Singh, an impressive Nagar Kirtan was taken out in village Simbal Camp, here on Sunday.

Scores of Sikh devotees besides people from all shades of life took part in the Nagar Kirtan which was organised under the realms of Sikh Noujawan Sabha Simbal Camp. On the occasion, Mahant Manjit Singh of Dera Nangali Sahib Poonch asked Sangat to follow the path shown by the tenth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh. The Nagar Kirtan commenced from Ward No 5 of the aforesaid village and after passing through various villages and localities, finally culminated at Gurdwara Indira Nagar. Students from various schools attired in colourful dresses participated in the Nagar Kirtan, which mesmerised one and all present en-route. Prominent personalities which took part in Nagar Kirtan and also felicitated Panj Piyaras include BDC Chairperson Dalip Kumar, President JK Navnirman Party Jasmer Singh Chouhala, former Minister Sham Lal Choudhary, BJP leader Dev Raj Sharma, former Minister Raman Bhalla and NC leader Surjit Singh Sasan.

Sikh youths also exhibited traditional martial art Gatka during the Nagar Kirtan, which left the devotees spell bound. Various food stalls were also installed for devotees taking part in the Nagar Kirtan.