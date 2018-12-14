Nagaland CM meets Dr Jitendra, discusses Kohima Airport, other issues

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister of Nagaland, Nephiu Rio on Thursday called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh and held a detailed discussion on a wide range of subjects including the proposed airport in the capital city Kohima, centrally funded road projects and the railway line under construction. Dr Jitendra Singh informed Rio that he had discussed the issue of setting up airport at Kohima with the Airport Authorities. Earlier, there were some issues regarding the land acquisition but now it has been informed that the land has been acquired. He said, Secretary, North Eastern Council (NEC) has also written to the Regional Executive Director (Aviation), North Eastern region. The Chief Minister was also informed by Dr Jitendra Singh about two road projects currently in pipeline with funding from Ministry of Northeast (DoNER). These include upgradation of A T Road from Tsurangra to Impur Junction and the second one from Tening town in Nagaland connecting to Lekie Road in Assam over a length of 51 kms. He said, while the DPR for one of the road projects has been received, the State Government may cooperate in expediting the finalization of the DPR for other project.

Dr Jitendra Singh also shared with Rio, the proposal for a new Sericulture Project for Nagaland. There were some technical in completions in the DPR which need to be corrected at the earliest, he said. Chief Minister also discussed with the DoNER Minister, the Jiribam-Imphal Railway Line which includes the tallest railway bridge. The Chief Minister offered some suggestions regarding the further extension of railway link to include certain destination points within Nagaland.