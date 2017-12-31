NABARD launches PLP

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) for the quarter ended Sept, 30, 2017, under the chairmanship of Rohit Khajuria, District Development Commissioner, Kathua was convened by S.K Kandroo, Lead District Manager, Kathua , to work out an action plan for increasing CD Ratio and accelerate process, sanction and disbursement of loan cases sponsored under various Govt. Sponsored Schemes (GSS) in Kathua District. The prominent persons who attended the meeting were Vikram Dhanda (RBI), Madan Lal (NABARD), Sanjay Gupta (J&K Bank), S.S. Chandel (SBI), S P Sharma (PNB), Ramnik Singh (DUDA), Nand Kishore Sharma (CAO), Sandeep Singh (NRLM), Ajit Kumar Sharma (CHO), Shashi Bhushan (CAH), D.C. Bhatti, (Employment), Veerbhan (KVIC), R.P.Sharma (KVIB) and senior officers from banks and Govt departments.

While emphatically exhorting upon bankers as well as sponsoring departments/agencies in working in tandem for clearing all pending applications under GSS by the end of January 2018, Khajuria also insisted on presentation by errant bankers their action plans (in the first week of January 2018) devising solutions to increase their CD Ratio which as on Sept 30, 2017, for the district, was staggering at 39.64 per cent only against national level benchmark of 60 per cent. Progress in respect of these action plans will be reviewed by ending January 2018.

In any case, Kathua District must achieve benchmark CD Ratio of 60 per cent by March 31, 2018 as per commitment given to SLBC.

On this occasion, Rohit Khajuria, also launched Potential Linked Plan :2018-19 (PLP-2018-19) for district Kathua prepared by Madan Lal, DDM, NABARD. He also informed the house that on the basis of feedback/data received from line departments of the State Govt, banks, NGOs, farmers, SHGs etc., potential under different sectors have been assessed and indicated in the PLP, projections for the year 2018-19 have been arrived at Rs.92656.35 lakh under priority sector lending, for Agriculture Rs.46671.72 lakh, MSME Rs.23998.73 lakh and for Other Priority Sector (OPS) Rs. 21985.90 lakh. He also requested S.K Kandroo, LDM to prepare ACP 2018-19 for district Kathua on the basis of potential assessed in the PLP (NABARD) 2018-19.