NABARD holds stakeholders meet

KATHUA: District Level kickstart and stakeholders meeting of Eshakti Project was organised in Kathua district by National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) at Gramudyog Hastkala Kendra, Hiranagar.

The main participants were Narain Singh, LDM, Madan Lal, DDM, NABARD, Director RSETI, A.K.Koul, FLCC, SBI, representatives from Yesteam, Implementing Agency, Animators and SHG leaders.

Madan Lal, DDM, NABARD, Kathua gave a detailed presentation on E-shakti project and outline the role of each agency. He explained how E-shakti will bring transparency, help the bankers to assess the loan requirements, scientific grading system etc.

The representatives of Yesteam handled detailed session on E-shakti portal and utility of data for bankers. They explained the Implementing Agency and Animators of SHGs about data collection and upload. They also attended the different queries of the participants.

Narain Singh, Lead District Manager, expressed his immense satisfaction for launching Eshakti programme in the district.