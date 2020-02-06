NABARD estimates credit potential of Rs 30,760 cr for 2020-21

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: NABARD has estimated a credit potential of Rs 30,760 crore Under Priority sector for UT of Jammu and Kashmir for year 2020-21. The UT focus paper containing details of District-wise and sector-wise credit potentials arrived at in a holistic manner based on consultation with all stakeholders was launched in Credit and Development Seminar of NABARD. Thomas Mathew, Regional Director, RBI inaugurated the seminar and gave the key note address.

Dr Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir; Dr K S Risam, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu; R.K Chhibber, Convenor UTLBC/Chairman J&K Bank and other senior bankers and officials put forth their views and actively participated in the seminar.

The seminar presented the potential linked credit estimates for various sub-sectors of priority sector which include Rs 15,799.67 crore for agriculture (Rs 14,320.17 crore in farm credit, Rs 458.89 crore for agriculture infrastructure, Rs 640.07 for food and agro-processing etc.) and Rs 10,630.03 crore for MSME segment for year 2020-21.

NABARD released a short film on e-Shakti, a digitisation pilot project for SHGs and a booklet titled Saffron to Marigold, a glimpse of NABARD initiatives in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, which reflected impact of various projects/programmes implemented by NABARD at ground level.

Various products of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Off-Farm Producer Organisation (OFPO) supported by NABARD were also demonstrated on the occasion. As a marketing initiative to support artisans of J&K and Ladakh, NABARD is going to organise a ‘Gramya Kala Shilp Mela’ from March 12 to 16, 2020 at Kala Kendra, Bikram Chowk Jammu.