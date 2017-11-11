N Korea slams Trump’s ‘warmonger’ Asia tour: state media

Seoul: North Korea today slammed Donald Trump’s “warmonger” Asia tour and warned it would only strengthen Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions, state media reported.

In the first comments on Trump’s visit by a North Korean official, a Pyongyang foreign ministry spokesman said the trip was a “warmonger’s visit for confrontation to rid the DPRK of its self-defensive nuclear deterrence”, according to the state-run KCNA news agency. (PTI)