N Korea slams Trump’s ‘warmonger’ Asia tour: state media

Seoul: North Korea today slammed Donald Trump’s “warmonger” Asia tour and warned it would only strengthen Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions, state media reported.
In the first comments on Trump’s visit by a North Korean official, a Pyongyang foreign ministry spokesman said the trip was a “warmonger’s visit for confrontation to rid the DPRK of its self-defensive nuclear deterrence”, according to the state-run KCNA news agency. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Sonakshi-Shatrughan Sinha to promote girl education
Akhtar, Johar support Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ amid controversy
Prince Harry got a rare gift: Elton John
SC refuses to stay release of Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’
PIL seeks ban on Padmavati, HC says approach Censor Board
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper