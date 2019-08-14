Myths, elements that cultivate ideological pollutions about Accession 1947 have to be deactivated by GOI

By Daya Sagar

Indian people are today celebrating 73rd Independence Day after having celebrated 70th Republic Day of the Sovereign Democratic Republic of India on 26th January. No doubt this independence day the proceedings in Parliament of India from 5th to7th August would be drawing pointed references during the addresses as would be made during celebrations , to be specific in the context of the Indian state of J&K. Surely the subject matter of references would be also shifting from the conventional tracks and some ‘professionals’/ leaders /’experts’/’stake holders’/ may have to gather new strengths & materials for addressing the situations that have emerged after issue of The Constitution ( Application To Jammu And Kashmir ) Order C.O 272 of date 05-08-2019 by the President of India under the provisions of Art370(1) of Constitution of India , The Constitution ( Application To Jammu And Kashmir ) Order C.O 273 of date 06-08-2019 issued by the President of India – Declaration Under Article 370(3) Of The Constitution & passage of Bill No. XXIX of 2019 -The Jammu And Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019passed on 6th August 2019 (Act No: 34 of 2019 assented by President of India on 09-08-2019).

One may ask why the attention is particularly being drawn here to the Indian state of J&K? Surely the references would be particularly made to “J&K” since even after 71 years of the Prince of the then princely state of J&K ( of the erstwhile Indian British Empire, having acceded with Independent India Dominion still the myths / misunderstandings had been allowed to cultivate some ideological pollutions about J&K having become total India after accession and for that the responsibility also lies on many of the leaders/ ‘mainstream politicians’/media men not only belonging to Kashmir valley but also on some ‘people’ from outside Kashmir valley too including from indian states other than J&K as well. It is true that the Prince of J&K had acceded with independent India not immediately on or before 15th August 1947 with India becoming independent of British but nearly after three months of that but surely the accession was legal and total as was required in terms of the Indian independence Act 1947 and the appointed procedural lines drawn by the facilitators of establishment of the Independent Dominion of India that had yet to draw her own constitution.

It has been not only Pakistan as country, Pakistan sponsored ‘activists’ and subjects like indian complaint against Pakistan as made in UNSC but from with in also there have been some leaders / opinion makers who have been raising / speaking about unfounded controversies like J&K 1947 accession being conditional, J&K having not signed merger document with India like other princely states who had signed additionally a merger document with India after signing instrument of accession, evening directly / indirectly questioning the validity of the manner in which /date on which the instrument of accession was signed. And to the greater disadvantage of the Indian interests as well as the efforts made for taking forward J&K on the path of peace & stability so unfortunately very less has been done by the Indian governments as well as the Indian leaderships to counter the anti subjects like the ones mentioned here and hence myths about J&K being total India could survive to the advantage of the separatists thereby polluting the local ideological environment in which the common man in Kashmir valley lived. Even the National level Indian political parties appear to have also failed to draw a clear line between the mainstream and separatist ideologies where in those who have been seeing solution to “issues” concerning J&K in “Autonomy for J&K State from Indian Nation state” or in doctrine of “Achievable Nationhood” have so far been treated as mainstream ideologies; and even ‘they’ have failed to medicate such like leaders while living as their associates or while even sharing power with them. So, now onwards more of responsibility lies on the mainstream leadership and social groups for working on the ground with very careful and committed approach so that a process of medicating the ‘local’ ideological pollution and fighting out the anti elements is taken ahead with force but peacefully. he leadership has to be more cautious while using the terms like accession, special status , merger , separate constitution, separate flag, separate citizen ship and the like while making reference to issues related to J&K.

Ofcourse government of India too need to make very clear statements when ever references are made to J&K . The start can be made like clearing any misunderstandings , even by issuing a white paper, on the subjects like (i) date of signing the Instrument of Accession by Maharaja Hari Singh, (ii) there was no need for Princely states to sign another instrument with Dominion of India by the name Instrument of Merger after signing the Instrument of Accession (iii) J&K had no constitution & Flag independent of Constitution of India & Indian national flag (iv) why was Sheikh Abdullah arrested in 1953 and how was he released.

It is not out of place to mention here that it was on 10th August 2016 during a discussion on the prevailing situation in Kashmir (J&K) after a militant was killed by security forces on 8th July Dr. Karan Singh ji ( former Regent/ Sadar e Riyasat/ Governor of J&K , Ex Union Minister, the then member from NCT of Delhi ) too made some critical references in relation to 1947 accession of J&K with India as well as the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir during discussions and the ‘disclosures’ as had been made by him should not have been left uninvestigated and uncontested by the Indian leadership ( particularly by the treasury benches ) since that was surely to add some more of grit in the myths that have been cultivated over the years about the truthfulness/ totalness of the 1947 accession of J&K with India and Indian state of J&K having become total India like his saying that his father signed the Instrument of Accession in his presence on 27th of October 1947 and more so his father ( Maharaja Hari Singh ) acceded for three subjects: Defence, Communication and Foreign Affairs; his father signed the same Instrument of Accession that all the other Princely States signed, all the other States subsequently merged, but Jammu and Kashmir didn’t merge; Jammu and Kashmir’s relationship with the rest of India is guided by Article 370 and the State Constitution that he signed into law. If I am correct ,even recently some speakers were heard in Parliament mentioning the date of Hari Singh signing instrument of accession as 27th October where as the records that Government of India has so far made public have been showing date of signing the IOA by Hari Singh as 26th Oct.

Kashmir valley , at places, is today infested with the ‘disease’ that has its basic roots primarily no where in economic deficiencies but the roots do more lie in ‘political’ fields cultivated more with myths that could also be visualized some what in the descriptions about the 1947 accession as made by even mainstream sources and some of them left uncontested till date even by GOI.

(Daya Sagar is Senior Journalist & leading scribe J&K affairs dayasagr45@yahoo.com)