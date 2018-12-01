Mystery shrouds MoU between J&K Govt-Dubai Group for setting up dry ports

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAJ DALUJA

JAMMU: Mystery continues to shroud the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Dubai Ports Group and Jammu and Kashmir Government on February 7, 2018 for setting up inland logistic hubs in Jammu and Srinagar involving Rs 1,500 crore initially.

The MoU had been signed with much fan-fare in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to UAE.

The project was extensively discussed during specially organised meetings between Dubai Ports Group (DP World) Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem -led DP team and Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu-led state government team. The Sultan had reportedly also met the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and briefed her about his idea of setting up a dry port in the State which would help the produce from the State link with a huge market chain in the world through an integrated transportation chain.

However, in the wake of the controversial remarks that “Kashmir was a social and not a political issue” made by Haseeb Drabu, the then Chief Minister had divested him of his portfolios on March 12, 2018.

Sources told STATE TIMES that with the departure of Haseeb Drabu from the PDP-BJP ministry, the high profile inland logistic hubs project got into backburner, allegedly as the complete file and reports formulated by the team could not be traced later on. Incidentally, the then Industries Minister Chander Prakash Ganga, who was associated with the Drabu led team too had to quit the ministry over Rassana rape and murder case.

Believe sources, it emerges that the file with regard to MoU disappeared from the Civil Secretariat after the ‘sacking’ of the then Finance Minister. This put brakes over the project, which could have proved as boon for Jammu City more than the summer capital of Srinagar.

According to official sources, the meeting between J&K Government team and the one led by the Sultan had decided that 100 acres of land would be offered by the State Government in the first instance near Railway Station Samba as equity in the Joint Venture with Dubai Ports for setting up the Logistic Hub in Jammu region and matching area of land at Ompora, Budgam for the hub at Srinagar.

The official claim was, however, countered by the sources, saying the project actually involved Rs 15,000 crore with land equity of 6,000 acres.

The project envisaged maiden foreign direct investment of around Rs 1,500 crore by Dubai Ports for setting up of two dry ports, warehouses, cold storage chain, controlled atmospheric stores and supply chain to transport commodities and products including horticulture and agriculture produce and handicrafts and industrial products from J&K directly to the markets throughout the world, the sources said quoting officials.

However, sources quoting insiders in the then government said that since the project was going to be a boon for the Jammu region, designed at creating thousands of jobs for the local youth, the Kashmir centric political leadership went slow on the implementation. The sources said that a team from Dubai had in fact surveyed land at Samba and Langate in Kathua in conjunction with the officers of the Industries Department. This was under the tenure of Shailendra Kumar, Administrative Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department. Though the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries had initially shown enthusiasm yet this proved futile as they did not pursue the project later.