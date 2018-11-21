Mystery shrouds highway currency smuggling

Share Share 0 Share 0

Truck waylaid by robbers belonged to Uflex: Police

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The highway currency smuggling episode on Tuesday took a new turn with Kathua Police dismantling the claim of Uflex Limited, confirming that the truck in which Rs 1 crore was being ‘smuggled’ to Delhi belonged to company itself.

A group of unidentified armed men had, looted Rs one crore, being smuggled in a truck during wee hours of October 27 near Barwal in Kathua district shortly after it left for Delhi from the Bari Brahmana Industrial area.

The Uflex Limited had denied its involvement in the ‘currency smuggling’, as reported by STATE TIMES. In a letter to this newspaper, the company had disassociated itself with the looted cash consignment.

FOLLOW UP

However, SSP Kathua Sridhar Patil told STATE TIMES the truck carrying the cash consignment that had been waylaid by robbers actually belonged to Uflex.

“The matter is being investigated”, the SSP said adding that several suspects have been detained while the Special Investigation Team is close to the heels of cracking the case and the details will be revealed soon.

Sources are wondering as to why no major breakthrough has been registered in the case which is under the investigations by SIT. “Neither the robbers have been identified nor the claimants of the smuggled cash”, the sources said while expressing surprise over the slow pace of investigations.