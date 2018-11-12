Mystery over youth’s death

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A youth was found lying unconscious in his room in Simbal Camp. He has been identified as Sandeep Singh, son of Mohinder Singh. Neighbours found him in an unconscious state and shifted him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Miran Sahib police after getting the information took the body under its custody for further investigations and is trying to ascertain the cause of death.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
Stardom easiest way for an actor to get corrupted: Naseeruddin Shah
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 11TH –– 17TH NOVEMBER 2018
Dr Bali explains technological advancements in Nephrology for healthy living
Films are very designed these days, says screenwriter Urmi Juvekar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper