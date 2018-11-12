Mystery over youth’s death

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A youth was found lying unconscious in his room in Simbal Camp. He has been identified as Sandeep Singh, son of Mohinder Singh. Neighbours found him in an unconscious state and shifted him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Miran Sahib police after getting the information took the body under its custody for further investigations and is trying to ascertain the cause of death.