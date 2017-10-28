Mysterious fire in house sparks protest in Doda

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A mysterious fire broke out in a house on Friday sparked protest in mountainous Doda district.

“A fire broke out under mysterious circumstances in a house in Bun area, just few meters away from Police Station Doda,” police said.

They said that the locals assembled and staged protest alleging that it was a handiwork of some mischievous elements as the house in which the fire broke out was close to a religious place.

Demanding immediate identification and arrest of the culprits, local residents staged demonstration alleging conspiracy.

Meanwhile fire fighter was rushed to the spot and the flames were timely doused and prevented from spreading to the nearby structures.

Police pacified the protestors and assured action against the culprits if any body found guilty.