Mysterious death in Jammu sparks protests in Rajouri

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Death of an auto driver in mysterious circumstances at Jammu on Thursday night has triggered protests on Friday in border Rajouri district, as locals alleged that he was murdered under ‘a well planned conspiracy’. The auto driver, namely Pappu was found dead in the vehicle on Thursday night in Gandhi Nagar area, police said, adding that a case under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered and investigations started while post-mortem report is awaited.

The police said that the deceased was a resident of Nowshera in Rajouri District and his family and relatives staged protest in his hometown alleging that he has been murdered by the LoC land mafia as the brother of the deceased had raised voice against them.

The family alleged that deceased’s brother namely Shotu had raised voice against the land mafia active along the Line of Control which has allegedly been getting compensation on forged documents. “He has been murdered (auto driver) by the mafia,” family alleged.

As per senior police officials, the family has also demanded compensation and action against the culprits.

Reports said that cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report. The protestors, however, called off the protest nearly after five hours when police and administration intervened.