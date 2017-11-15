Myanmar sanctions ‘not advisable’ at this time: Tillerson

Naypyidaw: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said today that levying sanctions against Myanmar over the Rohingya crisis was “not advisable” at this time, following a meeting with the country’s army and civilian leaders.
“Sanctions are not advisable at this time,” Washington’s top diplomat said at a press briefing in the capital Naypyidaw.
“We want to see Myanmar succeed… I have a hard time seeing how that (sanctions) helps resolve this crisis,” he added. (PTI)
